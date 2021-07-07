London copper rebounds as dollar rally pauses

Article content London copper prices rose on Wednesday, as a halt in dollar’s rally eased pressure on greenback-priced metals, while investors continued to bet on a global economic recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,370 a tonne by 0322 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 68,570 yuan ($10,594.05) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London. The dollar traded sideways on Wednesday, awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from its last policy meeting due later on the day. A weaker dollar would make LME metals cheaper to holder of other currencies.

Article content Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health. FUNDAMENTALS * China aims to churn out 20 million tonnes of recycled non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminum and lead, the state planner said in a statement. * The first round of China’s much-anticipated state metal reserves auctions needed only one of two days allotted for all the copper and aluminum on offer to be sold, notices on the bidding platforms and two industry sources said. * China’s refined tin output in June rose 10.9% from the prior month to 15,567 tonnes, state-backed research house Antaike said. * LME aluminum fell 0.7% to $2,513 a tonne, while ShFE aluminum declined 1.8% to 18,810 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel dropped 2.4% to 134,040 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin decreased 1.1% to 215,400 yuan a tonne.