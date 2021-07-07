London copper falls as Fed minutes boosts dollar

Article content

Copper prices in London fell on Thursday, as a stronger dollar buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes reaffirming tapering timeline made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The dollar traded near its highest in three months versus major peers after minutes of the Fed’s June policy meeting confirmed the world’s biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.7% to $9,393 a tonne by 0238 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 68,760 yuan ($10,609.80) a tonne.