Lithuania to build barrier on Belarus border to stop migrants, says PM By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks to media as she visits Lithuanian border guard school in Dubiciai, Lithuania June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania will build a barrier on its border with Belarus and tap the army to patrol it to deter migrants, the prime minister said on Wednesday, after Belarus decided to allow crossings into Lithuania in response to European Union sanctions.
“We will begin building an additional physical barrier, which divides Lithuania and Belarus, which would be a certain sign and a certain deterrent to organisers of the illegal migration flows,” Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference.
