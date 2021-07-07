Lil Nas X Explains His Iconic BET Awards 2021 Kiss

“You get straight to the point.”
The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper smooched one of his backup dancers at the end of his performance and he said the whole thing surprised his family.
“My family had no idea it was about to happen, but they loved it,” he said.
“I think one of my sisters, I forgot exactly what she said,” he added. “She was like, ‘Wow, you absolutely murdered that.’”
“She was like, ‘The best performance of the night, not just saying that.'”
“I was like, ‘Hey, what if we kissed in this one?'” he explained. “He was like, ‘Yeah, sure.'”
Ooh la la! Although the Georgia native received a lot of backlash for kissing another man onstage, he said that he doesn’t regret it.
“I feel like it’s what needed to be done,” Lil Nas X said. “Because it’s easy to just hug a guy, but I feel like if you kiss the guy, you get straight to the point.”
“I really sugarcoat the performance, and it gets the job done,” he continued.
Lil Nax X continues to make history with his record-breaking songs and his iconic performances. I can’t wait to see what he does next!
