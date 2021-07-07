Ledger Partners with Ovex to Secure Clients Asset Portfolio By CoinQuora



Ledger Partners with Ovex to Secure Clients Asset Portfolio



Ledger Enterprise Solutions has made an agreement with Ovex.

Ovex will utilize the Ledger Vault platform.

The collaboration with Ovex will help secure Ledger clients’ digital asset portfolios.

Recently, Ledger Enterprise Solutions has made an agreement with Ovex to utilize the Ledger Vault platform. Ovex, the South African-based digital asset prime boker helps secure Ledger clients’ digital asset portfolio.

Of note, Ledger Enterprise Solutions is a core business unit of Ledger, a leader in security for crypto and blockchain applications. Currently, the company offers products and services specifically engineered with the needs of enterprise and institutional clients in mind.

On the other hand, Ovex is a South African cryptocurrency exchange platform. They offer the largest selection of digital asset markets in South Africa and specialize in OTC trading and arbitrage.

Although the company was initially founded to bring institutional-grade digital asset services to clients in South Afric…

