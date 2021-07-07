Large-Scale U.S. Solar Growth to Top Wind for First Time in 2022

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Growth in large-scale U.S. solar capacity is projected to exceed that of wind next year for the first time.

That’s according to a report Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Solar’s surge comes as the country boosts its dependence on renewable power. The EIA’s short-term energy outlook estimates that wind and solar capacity will reach 15% of U.S. generation by 2022 from 11% last year.

The EIA forecasts 17 gigawatts of solar capacity in the electric power sector will be added in 2022, compared with 6 gigawatts for wind. It attributed the slowing growth in wind capacity to the scheduled expiration of the federal production tax credit.

Earlier this year, BloombergNEF projected 204 gigawatts of utility-scale solar installations and 83 gigawatts of small-scale photovoltaic additions across the U.S. between 2021 and 2030. It also forecast the country will add 115 gigawatts of wind power over that period.

