Lady Gaga Rings In Hot Girl Summer With Topless Selfie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

She’s the queen for a reason.

If you ever want a dose of feel good inspiration and fun vibes, then look no further than Lady Gaga‘s Instagram page.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

On Tuesday, she posed for a cute video of herself topless enjoying all that the summer has to offer.

“May your [heart] shine like the [sun],” she captioned the post.

Leave it to Lady Gaga to give us both beauty and motivation.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

She’s having herself a hot girl summer indeed, and keeps treating fans to some fierce content.

I guess it’s true what they say: If you got it, flaunt it!

