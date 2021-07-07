Lady Gaga Rings In Hot Girl Summer With Topless Selfie

She’s the queen for a reason.
If you ever want a dose of feel good inspiration and fun vibes, then look no further than Lady Gaga‘s Instagram page.
On Tuesday, she posed for a cute video of herself topless enjoying all that the summer has to offer.
“May your [heart] shine like the [sun],” she captioned the post.
Leave it to Lady Gaga to give us both beauty and motivation.
She’s having herself a hot girl summer indeed, and keeps treating fans to some fierce content.
I guess it’s true what they say: If you got it, flaunt it!
