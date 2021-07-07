Kaloom Snags IBM Veteran, George Khatchadourian, to Lead Strategic Partnerships 

MONTREAL — Kaloom ™ today announced that former IBM Executive George Khatchadourian has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. With over 37 years at IBM, Khatchadourian has a proven history of building new businesses, optimizing Sales and Investments to drive peak performance while maintaining relationships with clients, business partners and industry leaders. At Kaloom, Khatchadourian will leverage this experience and lead the relationships with IBM/Red Hat, as well as other strategic partners. He will also focus on growing IBM Satellite Cloud and the Enterprise/Private 5G Clients.

Article content

Khatchadourian most recently was COO of IBM Americas and prior to that COO of IBM Japan. IBM Americas Operations represent a $30B+ Business spanning the US, Canada and Latin America. IBM Japan is the second largest country in IBM Worldwide Operations. His previous roles included Vice President of Strategy and Transformation for Global Markets, and Vice President of Service Delivery at IBM Japan, Global Technology Services.

“After a successful career at IBM, I am extremely excited to join Kaloom and to leverage my experience in technology, innovation and Global operations to drive Kaloom’s go-to-market strategy to higher levels,” said Khatchadourian. “Continuing to build on the long and deep relationships established to date, I look forward to strengthening Kaloom’s partnerships with IBM and Red Hat and other Strategic Partners.”

“Khatchadourian is a proven leader with an incredible background in go-to-market models and strategic partner management,” said Stéphane Boisvert, President of Kaloom. “His experience will help to deliver on Kaloom’s vision of a fully programmable and automated distributed cloud edge propelled by 5G, AI and IoT, and his role will support important relationships that will drive our global sales and go-to-market initiatives and achieve company success.”

About Kaloom™

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that is disrupting how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l’innovation in Montréal, Quebec. For additional information, visit www.kaloom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005214/en/

Contacts

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz

Engage PR for Kaloom

jbitz@engagepr.com

+1.510.295.4972

#distro