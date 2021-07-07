Jeff Bezos hits wealth record of $211 billion after Pentagon scraps Microsoft deal

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation.

Article content

The world’s richest man reached a record US$211-billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 4.7 per cent after the Pentagon announced it was cancelling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by US$8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk briefly hit US$210 billion. The two men spent the first part of the year trading the top spot as the world’s richest person, but Bezos has cemented his hold on No. 1 since mid-March as Amazon shares climbed almost 20 per cent during that time.

Soaring stock prices in recent months have boosted the fortunes of a group of tech titans including Musk. He remains in second place behind Bezos with a US$180.8 billion net worth even as Tesla shares fell Tuesday. French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault is third at US$168.5 billion.