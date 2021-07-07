Japan’s Nomura plans to suspend part of cash-prime brokerage business

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Investors stand in front of a screen showing the logo of Nomura Holdings in Tokyo, Japan, in this December 1, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nomura Holdings (NYSE:) Inc plans to suspend part of its cash-prime brokerage business after sustaining a $2.9 billion hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move comes after Nomura, Japan’s top brokerage and investment bank, reviewed its prime brokerage business and vowed to enhance risk management in the wake of the Archegos loss.

Specifically, Nomura plans to stop prime brokerage services using U.S. and European cash stocks, the source said. The person declined to be identified as the matter was private.

The bank will continue cash-prime brokerage services with Japanese and Asia stocks, as well as the prime brokerage business with U.S. stock derivatives, where the bank has strengths, the source said.

Nomura declined to comment.

The partial suspension, first reported by Bloomberg, would have little impact on earnings, according to the source.

Despite the Archegos loss, Nomura chief executive Kentaro Okuda has said the bank has no plans to make major changes to its global business expansion strategy.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR