Japan’s bank lending rise at slowest pace in 8 years as COVID-19 hit subsides

TOKYO — Japanese bank lending rose at its slowest annual pace in more than eight years in June as corporate fund demand to weather coronavirus-linked cash constraints subsided, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Total deposits parked at commercial banks continued to rise and hit a fresh record last month, the data showed, as companies and households held off on spending.

The figures underscore the view that many companies are emerging from the pandemic’s immediate hit, but holding onto cash on uncertainty over the economic outlook.