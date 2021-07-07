Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.96% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.96%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.96%.

The best performers of the session on the were Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.52% or 80.0 points to trade at 3260.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Minebea Mitsumi Inc (T:) added 1.99% or 59.0 points to end at 3020.0 and NTT Data Corp. (T:) was up 0.98% or 17.0 points to 1744.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:), which fell 7.60% or 44.0 points to trade at 535.0 at the close. Unitika, Ltd. (T:) declined 4.26% or 15.0 points to end at 337.0 and T&D Holdings, Inc. (T:) was down 4.21% or 62.0 points to 1410.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2668 to 877 and 201 ended unchanged.

Shares in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.52% or 80.0 to 3260.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 15.85 a new 52-week low.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.08% or 0.79 to $74.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.90% or 0.67 to hit $75.20 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.56% or 10.05 to trade at $1804.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.06% to 110.67, while EUR/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 130.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.567.