Janice McAfee can’t ‘accept the suicide story’ about John’s death By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Janice McAfee can’t ‘accept the suicide story’ about John’s death

Janice McAfee, the widow of anti-virus pioneer John McAfee, says that she can’t “accept the suicide story” relating to the death of her husband until an investigation has been completed.

In a July 7 Twitter post, McAfee noted that she is still in shock, as she expressed her disbelief that the 75-year-old would kill himself because of looming extradition to the U.S. to face charges of tax evasion, and the possibility of life in prison.