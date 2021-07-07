Jamie Lynn Confirms She’s Not On Britney’s Payroll

“Leave my broke-ass alone.”
Jamie Lynn Spears is shutting down one major rumor about her relationship with her older sister Britney.
Amid criticism that Britney’s family is financially taking advantage of the pop star, Jamie Lynn confirmed that she is the only one not taking money from Britney.
Jamie Lynn set the record straight by sharing a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that stated she “is the ONLY family member not on singer’s payroll.”
“Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone,” Jamie wrote alongside the screenshot.
Jamie Lynn’s post comes several days after a New Yorker exposé alleged that Britney’s father Jamie, mother Lynne and brother Bryan have all received money from the singer.
This isn’t the first time Jamie Lynn has shut down rumors she received financial assistance from her sister either. Back in 2019, Jamie Lynn wrote that she had “never been paid a dime” from her sister.
“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born that I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bullshit…I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness,” Jamie said.
While Britney hasn’t specifically spoken out about Jamie Lynn by name, I can only hope that Jamie Lynn has been there for Britney and the sisters are on good terms.
