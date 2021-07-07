Jada Pinkett Smith On Dealing With Substance Abuse

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I could drink almost anybody under the table.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada talked to Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about “an eye-opening incident” that took place while she was filming The Nutty Professor.


Facebook: redtabletalk

“I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer,” Pinkett Smith said, adding, “I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle.”


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

The Girls Trip star also looked back on her struggles with drinking in high school, and how “vodka” and “brown liquor” were her go-tos: “I could drink almost anybody under the table,” she said. “When I moved to red wine like, ‘This is better for me because they say red wine is good for you. But drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water… because I’m used to that hard hit.”

Later, when she arrived in California, she admitted to “doing cocktails” of “ecstasy, alcohol, weed” — but the experience on set of The Nutty Professor was a breaking point for Jada: “I tell you what I did though,” she said, “got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

Today, Jada says she’s “a walking miracle,” and she certainly is an inspiration, too.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR