Israel to welcome 11th president with oath of office on NFT By Cointelegraph

Israel to welcome 11th president with oath of office on NFT
Given nonfungible tokens’ (NFT) ability to digitally represent a wide set of assets, the underlying technology has found itself with numerous use cases including property and digital collectibles.
One of its newest use cases comes from Israel, where the government has decided to welcome President-elect Isaac Herzog with an NFT oath. The NFT is a digital representation of the oath signed by his father and the country’s sixth president, Chaim Herzog.
