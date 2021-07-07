Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.54% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.54% or 76 points to trade at 2221 at the close. Meanwhile, Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) added 3.35% or 760 points to end at 23440 and Melisron (TASE:) was up 3.14% or 700 points to 23000 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:), which fell 3.64% or 349 points to trade at 9244 at the close. OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) declined 3.43% or 44 points to end at 1240 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.91% or 93 points to 3099.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 246 to 237 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in Melisron (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.14% or 700 to 23000.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.91% or 1.40 to $71.97 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.60% or 1.19 to hit $73.34 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.58% or 10.35 to trade at $1804.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.01% to 3.2732, while EUR/ILS fell 0.18% to 3.8630.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.692.

