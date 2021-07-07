Iran pauses electricity exports due to crypto mining and hot summer By Cointelegraph

Iran pauses electricity exports due to crypto mining and hot summer
Iran’s challenge with the ever-increasing electricity consumption has reached new heights, leading the country to halt electricity exports.
Abuzer Salihi, general manager of Iran’s electricity distribution company Tevanir, announced on state television that it has reduced electricity exports to zero “so that there is no problem in electricity supply in the country.” He said that the electricity supply to Afghanistan’s Herat province, which imported 70% of its electricity from Iran, completely stopped in order to meet domestic needs.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.