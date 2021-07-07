Intuit Research Joins the Alida Partner Network to Enhance Customer Experiences in Asia

“We are excited to partner with Alida. Alida’s deep experience and leading-edge platforms complement our insights expertise and enable us to expand the services we offer to our clients,” said Thomas Isaac, Co-founder at Intuit Research. “We are keen to offer Insights Communities pioneered by Alida. With Arthur Tam, who previously headed Customer Experience research at IPSOS Hong Kong, joining us recently, our plans to increase our focus in this area can benefit enormously from Alida’s specialization and growing range of tools in Customer Experience research and management.”

SINGAPORE — Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced Intuit Research, a diverse group of researchers, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the wider Asia Pacific region.

Article content

“Our combined strengths — state-of-the-art technology from Alida and action-focused customer insights from Intuit — will no doubt serve our many clients more effectively and efficiently, bringing growth through optimal CX,” added Tam.

Intuit Research will work with Alida to support its continued growth in capturing the voice of their customers to elevate the customer experience within the financial services, technology, media, CPG, and healthcare industries. With Alida’s CXM & Insights Platform, brands turn customer truths into actions that improve customer experience, accelerate innovation, increase revenue, and mitigate decision risk. United by a passion for understanding people, Alida and Intuit Research will together deliver actionable insights that will help brands to build long-lasting and meaningful relationships with their customers.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our network in Asia by embarking on a new partnership journey with Intuit Research and their world class team of consultants and delivery expertise. They have an exceptional team who consistently meet the needs of their customers through delivering high quality and best-in-class solutions,” said Steven Medeiros, SVP and General Manager, APAC, Alida. “We look forward to partnering together to help brands optimize the power of CXM and continue adding its endless value to organizations across Asia.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers’ truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“Intuit Research is an excellent addition to the Alida Partner Network, their extensive expertise in consulting and market research along with Alida solutions ensure customers benefit from deep and broad insights,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida.

To learn more about partnering with Alida, visit www.alida.com/partners.

About Intuit Research

Intuit Research is a boutique market research consultancy that provides high quality research, business insights, and thought leadership services to clients in the financial, technology, healthcare and consumer sectors. The company operates from offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Lisbon and has a team of highly experienced researchers who take a hands-on approach to the design, execution, and interpretation of market research, bringing to clients the insights they require to make business decisions.

For more information, please visit www.intuit-research.com.