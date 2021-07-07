Infection spike due to Delta variant could slow recovery By Reuters

“If we see spikes in infections that will likely mean that people are going to pull back from engaging in the economy and our recovery is going to be a lot smaller,” Bostic said at a virtual event hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists’ Business Journalism Task Force.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A new rise in coronavirus infections driven by the more virulent Delta variant could cause consumers to “pull back” and slow the U.S. recovery, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said, adding trends in some parts of the country were “troubling.”

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.