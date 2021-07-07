Industry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift U.S. travel restrictions By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Travelers go through general screening at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, U.S. April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A coalition of 24 industry organizations on Wednesday urged the White House to lift restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the United States.

The groups led by U.S. Travel Association and representing airlines, casinos, hotels, airports, airplane manufacturers and others, urged the Biden administration to ease entry restrictions by July 15 that were imposed last year in the wake of COVID-19.

Separately, 75 members of the U.S. House of Representatives called on Biden to reopen the U.S. border with Canada to non-essential travelers.

