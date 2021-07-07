India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.40% or 51.40 points to trade at 1218.65 at the close. Meanwhile, JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) added 2.56% or 17.25 points to end at 690.40 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 2.34% or 283.35 points to 12374.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.02% or 35.55 points to trade at 1727.25 at the close. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 1.32% or 1.60 points to end at 119.90 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.87% or 65.55 points to 7449.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.38% to 1217.80, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.28% to settle at 12369.75 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.42% to close at 1044.60.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.06% to 1727.05 in late trade, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.81% to settle at 7451.35 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.74% to 2110.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 927 to 766 and 43 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1695 rose and 1364 declined, while 135 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.51% to 12.2125.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.77% or 13.90 to $1808.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.88% or 1.38 to hit $74.75 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.72% or 1.28 to trade at $75.81 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.06% to 74.627, while EUR/INR rose 0.04% to 88.2095.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 92.545.

