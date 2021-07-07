InComm Payments merchants can now accept crypto through Flexa By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Incomm Payments, a global payments provider with over 500,000 points of distribution, has entered into a partnership with Flexa that allows merchants to start accepting cryptocurrency payments in (BTC), Ether (ETH) and dozens of other digital assets.

Stefan Happ, Incomm Payments’ president, said the new partnership will enable merchants to capitalize on growing retail adoption of cryptocurrencies: