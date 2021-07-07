Heat is on Enmax to meet power demand today, curb emissions in the future

Chris Varcoe: Alberta’s power system has been evolving in recent years, with coal-fired generation being phased out and natural gas and renewable power increasing. Photo by David Bloom/Postmedia

Article content As a punishing summer heat wave has Alberta in a vice-like grip, the pressure is on electricity generators like Enmax Corp. to keep the power going.

Article content That’s the immediate issue facing the Calgary company and the industry. However, at the annual meeting last week of the city-owned utility, Enmax also faced questions about the longer term — the pressure to lower emissions and reach its new net-zero target by 2050. Chief executive Wayne O’Connor is confident about meeting both challenges, although the long-term target of getting to net-zero emissions will test its ability to adapt as the province’s power sector changes. “The electricity industry is transforming at a rapid rate and we’re . . . preparing for the critical role that electrification will play in a sustainable future,” O’Connor said at the meeting. In the short term, soaring temperatures have put Alberta’s entire electricity system under stress, working hard to keep fans and air conditioner units powered.

Article content More generally, O’Connor said the situation would put a strain on the system, including at power generation facilities. “This hot weather is a challenge, of course, for that business. As temperatures rise, what it does is it reduces the efficiency of the plants,” he told reporters after the meeting. “I just believe when we have this kind of heat right across the province, it’s going to be a challenge.” Demand and prices have been soaring in the past week due to the unprecedented weather. Alberta Power Pool prices reached $979 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday and were hitting the wholesale electricity price cap of $999 MWh by early Tuesday evening, according to AESO, which manages the provincial power grid. AESO vice-president of grid reliability Dennis Frehlich said the system operator was expecting demand to be higher on Tuesday than at the start of the week, nearing 11,800 megawatts for the day.

Article content Frehlich noted electricity imports into the province were able to increase last week as more power was brought in from the Pacific Northwest region. “We do have sufficient supply right now in the forecast,” he said in an interview. “We haven’t reached into our reserves yet . . . and we have about 300 to 500 megawatts of reserve, if we have to go into it, before we would need to shed any customers across the province.” Getting through the short-term demands would highlight how resilient the power system is in Alberta. However, more electricity generation will be needed in the future. A long-term outlook report issued by AESO on Tuesday said moderate load growth is expected in the next two decades. An increase in generation is also forecast, with the study noting “natural gas is anticipated to be the primary fuel source to replace coal in the generation mix.”

Article content Alberta’s power system has been evolving in recent years, with coal-fired generation being phased out and natural gas and renewable power increasing. The electricity grid is seen as one of the key ways for Canada to reach its net-zero target, such as allowing for the powering of an increasing number of electric vehicles. (The federal government announced last week it will require all new cars and light-duty truck sales to be zero emissions by 2035.) Alberta power-generating companies such as Capital Power and TransAlta have already announced plans to be carbon neutral within three decades. Duane Reid-Carlson, CEO of electricity consultancy EDC Associates, said Enmax is better positioned than some generators to get to net-zero as it doesn’t have any coal-fired power plants to convert.

Article content However, it is heavily leveraged to using natural gas and will need to embrace technologies such as carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) to meet its climate targets. “The biggest challenge is getting their carbon footprint down,” he said. “That requires substantial capital.” At the annual meeting, Enmax officials were asked several questions about its net-zero target. ___________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Energy Newsletter.

_____________________________________________________________ The utility, which will pay a dividend of $58 million to the city this year, included the net-zero goal in its new environmental, social and governance report issued last month.

Article content O’Connor said the company spoke to a lot of groups as it assembled its report, but noted Enmax is also focused on achieving the target “in a way that is affordable for everyone.” “We are working now with a number of organizations on what other things can we do — like carbon capture, like sequestration. It is early days for those initiatives,” he said. Dr. Joe Vipond of the Calgary Climate Hub said Enmax has committed to lowering or offsetting 70 per cent of its emissions by 2030 from its 2015 levels, but noted the bulk of the reductions have already occurred. However, he applauded Enmax’s goal to electrify its vehicle fleet by 2030. PNimg “There will be increasing pressure on all aspects of society to be better,” said Vipond. “Enmax just has to keep that in mind moving forward. It is going to be important to stay ahead of the curve, rather than always reacting to it.” While 2050 is nearly three decades away, major investments will have to be made promptly and Enmax will have a lot of work to do — as will other power-generating companies in the province. But the goal has now been set. “We will continue to look for long-term solutions so we can get to net-zero,” said O’Connor. “And we will have to pull on all of the levers to get there, quite frankly.” Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist. cvarcoe@postmedia.com

