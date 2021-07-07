Harmony (ONE) Announces Full-Stack Partnership With Terra By CoinQuora



Harmony (ONE) Announces Full-Stack Partnership With Terra



Harmony (ONE) announces its new integration and partnership with Terra.

The founder of Harmony shared his excitement about this partnership.

Harmony shares all the details of the full-stack partnership.

On Wednesday, Harmony (ONE), an open and fast blockchain network, announces its new integration and partnership with Terra.

Furthermore, Harmony shares the details of the full-stack partnership. Noting, Harmony will be integrated into the Terra Shuttle Bridge. Also, the ONEAnchor savings account (i.e., fixed yield) product availability shall benefit the Harmony community. ONEAnchor is aligned with Harmony’s vision of bringing millions of people to decentralized finance.

In addition, Terraform Labs will support vetted projects building UST on Harmony in security audits and grants through Terraform Capital. Lastly, Terra and Harmony will collaborate for the upcoming Hackathon called “Bridging Wall Street to Web3”.

