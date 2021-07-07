Government support for Grocery Heroes Day Grows Recognize Canada’s frontline workers on July 19

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — July 19 is Grocery Heroes Day in Canada. For the first time in the country, the grocery industry in conjunction with Grocery Business Magazine, has created a special tribute to acknowledge the integral efforts of grocery industry frontline employees and those who work in the food retail supply chain.

Support for the initiative continues to grow with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the Federal Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi, the Conservative Party of Canada’s leader Erin O’Toole, and the Premiers of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec getting behind Grocery Heroes Day, urging Canadians to celebrate these important frontline people.

“However your organization chooses to celebrate and recognize your employees, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all frontline grocery industry workers for all they have done and continue to do to provide essential services and keep Canadians safe and healthy during these unprecedented times,” says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the official opposition of the Government of Canada, states that “as the pandemic has come to show, all our frontline grocery workers serve as pillars in our communities. Frontline grocery workers keep the shelves stocked and our fridges full. In times of isolation, frontline grocery workers help serve as friendly faces who help boost our morale.”

Quebec Premier François Legault: “I join with the other first ministers from across the country in applauding the essential jobs and hard work accomplished by workers in the food sector. They are worthy of recognition for their valuable contribution. I salute the initiative of Grocery Business to instigate a day of recognition for personnel working in grocery stores, food store chains and food distribution businesses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: “Throughout this unprecedented crisis, you have continued to roll up your sleeves to ensure shelves are stocked and stores are clean so families in your communities can continue to have food on the table and access to everyday necessities.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister: On Grocery Heroes Day, I join my fellow Manitobans – indeed, my fellow Canadians – in expressing our sincere, heartfelt appreciation to those working in our grocery industry for the important work they are doing. Your courage and commitment will not be forgotten.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe: “On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I would like to take the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to those frontline workers in the grocery industry.”

B.C. Premier Paul Horgan says he’s urging everyone in his province “to join me in honouring our amazing grocery workers. I encourage everyone to take a moment out of their day to express their gratitude to these heroes and for all Canadians to do their part to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep our workers safe. I thank you so much for the vital work you do in communities throughout the nation.”

And the grocery industry support continues to grow. Many leaders from across the country have expressed their gratitude to frontline workers, among them, Anthony Longo, president and CEO of Longo’s. “Despite the hardships they faced during the pandemic, they continued to rise to the challenge and have earned the title of ‘hero.’ On Grocery Heroes Day, we are grateful and recognize each of your outstanding contributions toward our recovery.”

For more information about Grocery Heroes Day, visit groceryheroesday.ca.

