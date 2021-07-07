Gold prices firm on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

Article content

Gold prices held firm near the key $1,800/ounce psychological level on Wednesday, helped by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more clues on its policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,797.84 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 17 at $1,814.78 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,799 per ounce.

“A fall in treasury yields is certainly providing some support to gold, whilst we are also seeing some slight weakness in the U.S. dollar during early morning trading, which will also help,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.