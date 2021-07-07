GoFor Joins Bringg Delivery Hub, Extending Capacity and Enabling Sustainable Last Mile Delivery

Article content

TORONTO — GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics, today announced a partnership with Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, to form a global partnership that will increase delivery capacity, coverage and customer experience at scale. Under the partnership agreement, Bringg customers can easily select and use GoFor’s seamlessly integrated fleet network to manage even the most complex delivery operations.

The partnership harnesses the combined power of GoFor’s last mile delivery solution and services via the Bringg Delivery Hub, allowing Bringg customers to deliver packages of any size with exceptional speed and convenience and at an exceptional price. Bringg’s Delivery Hub aims to increase delivery volumes and improve retailers’ service offerings without delay or compromise. Using the hub, retailers can scale delivery quickly with pre-integrated last mile fleets. External fleets such as GoFor can be used like internal resources, helping retailers maintain their branding while automating dispatch, measurement and operational flows.

GoFor and Bringg will provide their joint customers with real-time visibility, cost efficiency and network flexibility to add new delivery options while overcoming some supply chain challenges caused by COVID-19.

“As demand for same-day delivery of all size packages continues to grow, we are proud to partner with Bringg to provide customers with the best last mile delivery experience,” said Ian Gardner, CEO of GoFor. “Leveraging the power of two leading platforms, the partnership will strengthen our innovation, growth and continued expansion in last mile delivery.”

GoFor’s success is predicated on strong and accelerating market demand for fast, reliable last mile service. This demand fueled the company’s explosive revenue growth of 656% in 2020 with continued momentum during the first half of 2021. Currently operating in 86 locations across North America, GoFor is on track to grow to over 146 cities by the end of 2021. With a 98% on time rate, 6% to 8% better than the competition, the company consistently averages a 4.8 (out of 5) customer satisfaction score.

The announcement comes on the heels of GoFor’s recent partnerships with transportation and logistics innovators, including a partnership with electric vehicle fleet-as-a-service provider Royale EV to accelerate the electrification of GoFor’s delivery fleet, reduce operating costs and mitigate environmental impacts. Partnerships like this have resulted in a surge in interest in GoFor’s innovative solutions and an increase in geographic coverage to 86 cities in North America.