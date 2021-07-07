Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.17% By Investing.com



Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.17%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 1.17%, while the index added 0.74%, and the index added 1.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.02% or 2.910 points to trade at 75.270 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 3.59% or 4.310 points to end at 124.370 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 3.55% or 4.25 points to 123.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 1.41% or 0.38 points to trade at 26.66 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.10% or 2.30 points to end at 206.90 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.08% or 0.115 points to 10.500.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.71% to 18.170, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 2.55% to settle at 53.84 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 2.30% to close at 85.520.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.48% to 64.410 in late trade, Hochtief AG (DE:) which lost 2.88% to settle at 63.48 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.37% to 5.687 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.71% to 18.170, SAP SE (DE:) which was up 3.59% to settle at 124.370 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 2.55% to close at 53.84.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.48% to 64.410 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.37% to settle at 21.845 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.21% to 77.750 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 373 to 295 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.55% or 1.34 to 53.84. Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 2.30% or 1.920 to 85.520. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.55% or 1.34 to 53.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.68% to 17.52.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.59% or 10.60 to $1804.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.91% or 1.40 to hit $71.97 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.68% or 1.25 to trade at $73.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1797, while EUR/GBP fell 0.12% to 0.8554.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.713.