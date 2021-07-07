Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.17% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.17%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 1.17%, while the index added 0.74%, and the index added 1.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.02% or 2.910 points to trade at 75.270 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 3.59% or 4.310 points to end at 124.370 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 3.55% or 4.25 points to 123.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 1.41% or 0.38 points to trade at 26.66 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.10% or 2.30 points to end at 206.90 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.08% or 0.115 points to 10.500.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.71% to 18.170, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 2.55% to settle at 53.84 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 2.30% to close at 85.520.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.48% to 64.410 in late trade, Hochtief AG (DE:) which lost 2.88% to settle at 63.48 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.37% to 5.687 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.71% to 18.170, SAP SE (DE:) which was up 3.59% to settle at 124.370 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 2.55% to close at 53.84.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.48% to 64.410 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.37% to settle at 21.845 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.21% to 77.750 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 373 to 295 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.55% or 1.34 to 53.84. Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 2.30% or 1.920 to 85.520. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.55% or 1.34 to 53.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.68% to 17.52.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.59% or 10.60 to $1804.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.91% or 1.40 to hit $71.97 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.68% or 1.25 to trade at $73.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1797, while EUR/GBP fell 0.12% to 0.8554.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.713.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR