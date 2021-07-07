German FinMin Scholz says global tax reform ‘will happen very quickly’

Article content

BERLIN — German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he does not expect hurdles to moving ahead with a planned global tax reform at a G20 meeting in Venice this weekend.

“Everything will happen very quickly now,” Scholz, who is running as Social Democrat chancellor candidate in Germany’s elections in September, told Reuters in an interview.

“The goal is very ambitious: we want to have everything ready already so that it becomes international practice in 2023,” he added.

Last week, 130 countries, representing more than 90% of global GDP, backed the biggest changes to cross-border corporate tax in more than a generation with new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)