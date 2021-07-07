Firms With $5 Trillion in Cash Get Ready to Splurge, Janus Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Companies look poised to start splashing out some of the cash they hoarded during the coronavirus pandemic, unleashing a flood of capital spending and payouts to shareholders, according to a report by Janus Henderson Investors.

Firms hold record cash reserves of $5.2 trillion, after adding $1.1 trillion to their “war chests” during 2020, the investment management firm said. That amount was almost twice the sum of the previous five years combined.

Companies took on record amounts of new debt in 2020 to build a liquidity cushion as governments shuttered swathes of the economy to limit the spread of the virus. Firms have so far been thrifty with those funds, and raised little additional debt in 2021 to date, leaving them free to put their cash to work as economies emerge from the pandemic.