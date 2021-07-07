Home Business Ethereum’s popularity could see ETH become dominant store of value By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs: Ethereum’s popularity could see ETH become dominant store of value

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the blockchain with the highest “real use potential” is , suggesting its ETH could become the dominant digital store of value.

As such, Goldman predicts the total market capitalization of ether (ETH) could overtake the total market cap for (BTC) in the coming years, according to a report in Business Insider.