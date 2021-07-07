Ethereum’s popularity could see ETH become dominant store of value By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs: Ethereum’s popularity could see ETH become dominant store of value
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the blockchain with the highest “real use potential” is , suggesting its ETH could become the dominant digital store of value.
As such, Goldman predicts the total market capitalization of ether (ETH) could overtake the total market cap for (BTC) in the coming years, according to a report in Business Insider.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.