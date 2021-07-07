Ethereum EIP-1559 Launch Date Postponed to August 4th By CoinQuora

© Reuters Ethereum EIP-1559 Launch Date Postponed to August 4th
- has postponed its EIP-1559 launch to August 4th, this year.
- The EIP-1559 is part of the blockchain London hard fork.
- It would go live on mainnet activation at block 12,965,000.
Ethereum EIP-1559 launch date has been pushed forward to August 4th, this year. Of note, the update is mainly part of the blockchain London hard fork.
The upcoming launch of Ethereum’ EIP-1559 will go live for mainnet activation at block 12,965,000 precisely.
#Ethereum EIP-1559 Update Scheduled for August 4th
