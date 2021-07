Element Nutritional Sciences Makes Executive Appointments

Mr. Duffy brings over 25 years experience in beverage sales and marketing experience to Element. Mr. Duffy held various positions with The Coca-Cola Company between 1996 and 2018, most recently as VP, National Foodservice Sales where he was responsible for client accounts generating revenue of over $1 billion.

BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT)(the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed John Duffy as VP of Sales for the United States and appointed Stephen Brown, Chief Operating Officer.

Article content

Mr. Brown also brings over 25 years of experience in operations in the nutrition industry. Mr. Brown most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Nuvocare, and prior thereto he was VP Operations at both Iovate Health Sciences, driving annual revenue over $750 million, and ALLMAX Nutrition, driving annual revenue over $75 million. His operational experience includes global supply chain and logistics in over 80 countries.

“We are a rapidly growing company, particularly in the U.S. market, with a clear line of sight to international growth. Accordingly, we are adding expertise across our senior leadership team to strengthen existing partnerships and to create new opportunities as our innovation pipeline rolls out new products in new markets,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s ability to develop new products for new markets and its ability to access international markets.