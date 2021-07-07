Dove Cameron Addressed The Powerpuff Girls Reboot Rumors

“We want to get it right straight out the gate.”
Back in May, it was announced that the series would be getting some rewrites after CW executives weren’t exactly satisfied with the pilot.
Some of the network execs saw the first episode as “too campy” and not as “rooted in reality” as they would have liked.
And despite “rumors flying around” about the show, Dove says that “truly nothing went wrong” and reshooting a pilot “is not abnormal whatsoever.”
“I think because there’s so much attention on [Powerpuff Girls], because of…how beloved the franchise is, people are kind of like looking for something crazy to happen when, like, nothing crazy happened. It’s just tonally, it’s something that you really have to get right,” Dove told E! News.
She added that the cast and crew’s goal is to get things right the first time to avoid the pilot episode being too different from the rest of the series.
“Sometimes as an audience member, you watch a show and you’re like there was the pilot and then it became something else. And we don’t want to do that, we want to get it right straight out the gate,” Dove explained.
She added, “We shot an entire pilot. It’s pretty great. We like it. We think we can do better and we have the time and we’re going to go back and get it pitch perfect so that, by the time we actually go to series, we’re shooting something and working off of something that we can hopefully work off of for years.”
As for when fans can expect to see the results of the rewrite? Dove says the team behind Powerpuff Girls is “reworking it as we speak.”
