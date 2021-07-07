Deutsche Post up outlook as ecommerce boom continues By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Rodgau near Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski



BERLIN (Reuters) – German logistics group Deutsche Post (OTC:) raised its outlook for 2021 operating profit on Wednesday, prompted by continued strong business in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic drives a boom in ecommerce.

Deutsche Post, one of the world’s largest logistics firms, expects operating profit to increase to more than 7 billion euros ($8.26 billion), up from its recent forecast of 6.7 billion euros.

It said reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will reach 2.075 billion euros in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8473 euros)