Deutsche Post up outlook as ecommerce boom continues By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Rodgau near Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) – German logistics group Deutsche Post (OTC:) raised its outlook for 2021 operating profit on Wednesday, prompted by continued strong business in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic drives a boom in ecommerce.

Deutsche Post, one of the world’s largest logistics firms, expects operating profit to increase to more than 7 billion euros ($8.26 billion), up from its recent forecast of 6.7 billion euros.

It said reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will reach 2.075 billion euros in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8473 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR