Deutsche Post up outlook as ecommerce boom continues By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Rodgau near Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
BERLIN (Reuters) – German logistics group Deutsche Post (OTC:) raised its outlook for 2021 operating profit on Wednesday, prompted by continued strong business in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic drives a boom in ecommerce.
Deutsche Post, one of the world’s largest logistics firms, expects operating profit to increase to more than 7 billion euros ($8.26 billion), up from its recent forecast of 6.7 billion euros.
It said reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will reach 2.075 billion euros in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.8473 euros)
