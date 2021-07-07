Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.29% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.29%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.29% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.22% or 7.2 points to trade at 230.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 3.06% or 11.2 points to end at 377.6 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 2.90% or 27.00 points to 959.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.88% or 1.40 points to trade at 157.35 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 0.07% or 1.0 points to end at 1518.0 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was up 0.35% or 0.6 points to 159.4.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 85 to 63 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.06% or 11.2 to 377.6.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 2.37% or 1.74 to $71.63 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 2.05% or 1.53 to hit $73.00 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.42% or 7.45 to trade at $1801.65 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.24% to 6.3038, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.750.