DeFi aggregator Zerion snags $8.2M in Series A By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

DeFi aggregator Zerion snags $8.2M in Series A

Ethereum-based DeFi aggregator, Zerion, has raised $8.2 million in a Series A funding round.

The non-custodial aggregation platform facilitates access to more than 60 Ethereum-based protocols, such as Aave, Yearn.finance, and Curve. Zerion has processed more than $600 million worth of volume in 2021 so far with a median trade of $1,000.