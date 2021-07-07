CryptoTask Moves to Tezos for Scalability and Security By CoinQuora

CryptoTask Moves to Tezos for Scalability and Security
  • CryptoTask has just announced the decision to migrate to Tezos blockchain.
  • The largest decentralized freelancer marketplace is growing rapidly, with over 35,000 users.
  • It will develop its features further with Tezos’ scalable and energy-efficient solutions.

CryptoTask has just announced that it will migrate to the secure and upgradable Tezos blockchain. The largest decentralized freelance marketplace aims to develop further with scalable and energy-efficient solutions from Tezos.

Co-Founder of CryptoTask Ivan shared his excitement about the decision. He said, “It’s a memorable day that we have been waiting for months now. CryptoTask on Tezos will disrupt freelancing as we know it. The platform and our users will hugely benefit from the Tezos blockchain through low gas fees, smarter smart contracts, and low energy consumption.”

We can’t wait for our users to see and feel the change Tezos is bringing to our freelance marketplace.

With the platform’s 35,000 users, a sign-up rate of 100 users…

