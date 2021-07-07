Crypto exchange Binance to double compliance staff as regulators circle

Article content SINGAPORE — Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans on doubling its compliance team by year’s and said it will “humbly welcome more capable talents” as it faces a blizzard of global regulatory probes. Authorities in Britain, Japan, Germany and Thailand have raised concerns about the exchange, one of the largest, amid a worldwide crackdown on cryptocurrencies this year. Binance offers spot crypto trading, derivatives, trade in tokenised versions of stocks and its own cryptocurrency, Binance Coin. It also has an opaque structure and has rapidly grown into a giant as the popularity of cryptocurrency trading has exploded.

"Binance has grown very quickly and we haven't always got everything exactly right," chief executive Changpeng Zhao said in a letter posted on the company website. The letter is the company's most fulsome response to the flurry of regulatory attention that has come while monthly trading volumes over the exchange have soared to more than $660 billion in June, according to data from CryptoCompare. Around the world regulators are worried about criminals using cryptocurrencies as a conduit for money laundering and about investors falling victim to scams in the red-hot sector. Britain's financial watchdog last month barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country. Japan's regulator has said Binance was operating there illegally and Germany's watchdog has warned it risked fines for offering tokens connected to stocks.