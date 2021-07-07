‘Compliance is a journey,’ says Binance CEO amid regulatory scrutiny By Cointelegraph

‘Compliance is a journey,’ says Binance CEO amid regulatory scrutiny
Amid intensifying concerns over Binance’s global regulatory issues, the company’s CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao has underscored the exchange’s commitment to cooperating with regulators.
In an open letter on Tuesday, Zhao emphasized that the cryptocurrency industry has massively evolved over the past four years since Binance’s launch, while there is still a lot of regulatory uncertainty around crypto.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.