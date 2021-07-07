CME live cattle futures, U.S. boxed beef prices drop

Prices for beef shipped to wholesale buyers in large boxes have also weakened, with choice cuts dropping by $1.78 to $284.90 per cwt on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Prices for select cuts fell by $1.23 to $262.08 per cwt.

The drop in futures extended a 4% setback from a contract high that most-active August live cattle reached last month.

“The beef market is stalled out,” said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa. Prices for cash cattle that underpin the futures market have also come under pressure, he said.

CME August live cattle futures ended down 1.800 cents at 120.600 cents per pound and touched its lowest price since June 11.

Deferred futures contracts have already dialed in a decline in the number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots, Roose said.

In May, placements in feedlots were down 7% from a year earlier, according to the latest data from the USDA. The data signals there will be fewer cattle available for slaughter at the end of this year and in early 2022.

“You’re just plain going to have less numbers as we go forward,” Roose said.

CME August feeder cattle settled 1.625 cents lower at 159.00 cents per pound.

In the pork market, CME lean hog futures for August delivery ended down 1.950 cents at 100.400 cents per pound.

The USDA, in a weekly report, said average U.S. hog weights fell slightly to 276.6 pounds in the week ended July 3. That was down 2.3% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis )