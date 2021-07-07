Chris Looney Joins Bragg Gaming as Chief Commercial Officer

Business Wire

Article content Appointment deepens global markets experience of the company’s management team

Article content TORONTO — Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome industry executive Chris Looney as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Looney brings a wealth of gaming industry experience, having previously held progressively senior roles at Microgaming, and prior to joining Bragg held the position of Commercial Director at Red Tiger Gaming, where he was instrumental in driving the company’s growth and success. In his role, Mr. Looney will work closely with Bragg CEO, Richard Carter, to develop and execute on Bragg’s strategic vision for expansion in new regulated markets, including the growing U.S. market. Bragg believes the addition of Mr. Looney will help advance Bragg’s position in the North American B2B iGaming space. The addition builds on Bragg’s momentum, with Bragg recently entering into a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. iGaming technology and content supplier, Spin Games, and having completed its acquisition of Nevada-based slot studio Wild Streak Gaming. Bragg expects the acquisitions to broaden Bragg’s proprietary content and technology offerings to service markets in the U.S., Europe and globally. Bragg also owns ORYX Gaming, an established European iGaming turnkey solution provider, offering proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content, player account management (PAM), player engagement and data platforms, as well as managed marketing and operational services. “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our management team,” said Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “He has an impressive track record of driving growth and success, and his extensive industry knowledge will be crucial as we continue to expand globally into key markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Canada and anticipated new market openings such as the Netherlands.” “Bragg presented an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” said Mr Looney. “The company’s global presence and proprietary product and content portfolio in the B2B iGaming space provides a solid foundation for further expansion into new markets. In North America in particular, jurisdictions continue to evolve, regulate and open up. Bragg is well positioned to succeed these markets and I’m excited to be part of the game plan.” About Bragg Gaming Group Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg”) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Article content Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services. Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg’s wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K. Find out more. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release may contain forward-looking statements or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements“). Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company’s anticipated operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or describes a “goal”, or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company’s forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of the Company; the countercyclical growth of the business of the Company; the regulatory regime governing the business of the Company; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; the Company’s customers; the growth of Company’s business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; the integration of technology; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Article content Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the risks associated with the completion of the acquisition of Spin; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005304/en/ Contacts For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

