Chile’s mining royalties bill will hurt investment, jobs -finance minister                   

Article content SANTIAGO — An opposition-sponsored bill to impose a royalties tax on miners in Chile could generate “significant economic impacts,” affecting employment and future fiscal income from mining as well as potentially production, the country’s finance minister told lawmakers on Wednesday. The bill in its present form could hike taxes on miners by up to 75% depending on the price of copper, Chile’s key export, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said in a presentation to the Senate Mining committee.

Article content “Were we to have a very high tax burden, it could have a knock-on impact against future investments that would in turn generate jobs in the sector and higher tax revenue,” he said. The Chilean lower chamber of Congress in May voted in favor of a royalties bill to pay for social programs during the COVID-19 pandemic involving a tax that would increase progressively as copper prices rose as they have this year. Cerda noted, however, that foreign companies have tax stability agreements FOCUS-Chile’s decades-old mining deals may hinder bid to lift copper royalties that shield them from changes to their regimes until periods beyond the current crisis. An eventual cut in mining investments coupled with the natural aging of mine deposits could also sink local production, he said.