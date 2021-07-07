Cardi B Hid Her Pregnancy In Opitical Illusion Bodysuit

What in the optical illusion…
Now, you may have been a touch surprised by the news as Cardi was posting content in some pretty tight outfits super recently.
Like, nothing seems different here! Standard Cardi, amirite? Woman loves a bodysuit!
However, in a new TikTok with the ol’ “Nobody’s gonna know” audio, Cardi revealed that she was actually pretty darn pregnant during the aforementioned pics.
Yup, the optical illusions here!!!
TBH might look into a bodysuit like this — I’m not pregnant, just, you know, wouldn’t mind some of this trickery.
It also looks like Cardi might have used more traditional methods to hide her pregnancy on social media — like covering her stomach with her many, many Birkin bags! Casual!
BRB, off to scroll through Cardi’s IG like I’m a pregnancy detective…
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!