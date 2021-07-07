Home Entertainment Cardi B Hid Her Pregnancy In Opitical Illusion Bodysuit

Cardi B Hid Her Pregnancy In Opitical Illusion Bodysuit

What in the optical illusion…

So, Cardi B recently announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Offset.


Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

Now, you may have been a touch surprised by the news as Cardi was posting content in some pretty tight outfits super recently.

Like, nothing seems different here! Standard Cardi, amirite? Woman loves a bodysuit!

However, in a new TikTok with the ol’ “Nobody’s gonna know” audio, Cardi revealed that she was actually pretty darn pregnant during the aforementioned pics.

Yup, the optical illusions here!!!

TBH might look into a bodysuit like this — I’m not pregnant, just, you know, wouldn’t mind some of this trickery.


Cardi B / Via instagram.com

That is, as long as people only looked at me head on.

It also looks like Cardi might have used more traditional methods to hide her pregnancy on social media — like covering her stomach with her many, many Birkin bags! Casual!


Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

I think the fact that I misspelled “Birkin” on my first draft of this shows you how close I am to owning just one of these.

BRB, off to scroll through Cardi’s IG like I’m a pregnancy detective…

