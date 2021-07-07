Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low as uncertain Fed outlook weighs

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Wednesday
weakened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart, as oil
prices fell and investors digested the minutes of the latest
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2477 to the
greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest
intraday level since April 22 at 1.2519.
In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with the
onset of inflation and financial stability concerns, “various
participants” at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for
Article content
reducing the central bank’s asset purchases would be “met
somewhat earlier than they had anticipated.”
With the U.S. central bank shifting last month to more
hawkish guidance, investors have been nervous about riskier
assets, including commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian
dollar.
“There is a lot of noise in the market right now,” said
Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities. “It just
seems to have resonated a little bit more in the Canadian
dollar, which has obviously done generally well this year.”
The loonie has gained 2% since the start of the year, the
best performance among G10 currencies. But it has pulled back
from a six-year high last month near 1.20.
Oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled 1.6% lower at
Article content
$72.20 a barrel as investors feared this week’s collapse in
OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way.
Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in June
as measures of employment and prices rose, Ivey Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) data showed.
The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday, which
could help guide expectations for next week’s Bank of Canada
policy announcement.
Canada’s 10-year bond touched its lowest level
since Feb. 24 at 1.276% before recovering to 1.297%, down 2
basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)