Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low as uncertain Fed outlook weighs

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Wednesday

weakened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart, as oil

prices fell and investors digested the minutes of the latest

Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2477 to the

greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest

intraday level since April 22 at 1.2519.

In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with the

onset of inflation and financial stability concerns, “various

participants” at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for

reducing the central bank’s asset purchases would be “met

somewhat earlier than they had anticipated.”

With the U.S. central bank shifting last month to more

hawkish guidance, investors have been nervous about riskier

assets, including commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian

dollar.

“There is a lot of noise in the market right now,” said

Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities. “It just

seems to have resonated a little bit more in the Canadian

dollar, which has obviously done generally well this year.”

The loonie has gained 2% since the start of the year, the

best performance among G10 currencies. But it has pulled back

from a six-year high last month near 1.20.

Oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled 1.6% lower at

$72.20 a barrel as investors feared this week’s collapse in

OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way.

Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in June

as measures of employment and prices rose, Ivey Purchasing

Managers Index (PMI) data showed.

The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday, which

could help guide expectations for next week’s Bank of Canada

policy announcement.

Canada’s 10-year bond touched its lowest level

since Feb. 24 at 1.276% before recovering to 1.297%, down 2

basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

