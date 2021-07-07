Home Business BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, SOL By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 7/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, SOL

Bitcoin’s (BTC) range-bound action seems to be increasing the confidence of institutional investors looking to resume investing in cryptocurrencies. Proof of this comes as Marshall Wace, a London-based hedge fund, announced plans to invest in the digital asset space, according to sources at the Financial Times.

A survey of wealth managers and institutional investors already holding crypto, from the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and the UAE shows that 82% of the respondents expect to increase their investments in digital assets by 2023.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360