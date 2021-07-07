British recruiters signal pick-up in hiring as pandemic curbs ease

Article content

British recruiters PageGroup and Robert Walters Plc reported jumps in quarterly profit on Wednesday, clearest signs yet of a recovery in a sector hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Both flagged increased hiring in their key markets, especially in June, and raised their forecasts for annual profit.

Recruiters around the globe were hammered last year as the pandemic-driven financial crisis forced most firms to halt new hiring. However, a ramp-up in vaccinations and the re-opening of some economies have encouraged most companies to resume recruiting.