Brie Larson Is Scaling Back Her YouTube Channel

“I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest.”
The Captain Marvel actor made the emotional announcement in a video commemorating her channel’s one year anniversary.
“I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest. I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way,” Brie explained.
Brie launched the channel in the middle of the pandemic and over the course of the past year has shared videos of everything from her nighttime routine to what she cooks in her air fryer.
Brie noted that it seems “wild” that sharing herself with the world seemed “so scary” just a year ago and how wonderful the experience has been.
“I think some of you know that I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just like…I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal…and reveal more of myself,” Brie said.
She continued, “It’s the one-year anniversary, and at this exact time, I’m going to have to slow down on this. I can’t keep up on doing videos weekly. I’ve got to go back to my job. My first job. My acting job.”
And while Brie will be committing more of her time to acting, she says she’ll be returning to YouTube when she gets a “spark of inspiration.”
“I am sad about it,” Brie tearfully said, adding, “This is not the last video. I’m going to do more, it’s just not going to be able to be on a weekly schedule. I would love to keep making things. Keep collaborating with people.
Meanwhile, Brie’s podcast Learning Lots, that she hosts with her best friend Jessie, will be continuing on a bi-weekly schedule.
“Thank you for joining me on this journey…I hope that you found joy in these videos because I found a lot of joy in making them,” Brie concluded.
