Boston Celtics basketball team joins fan token platform Socios By Cointelegraph

Boston Celtics basketball team joins fan token platform Socios

Matilda Colman
Socios, the blockchain-based platform responsible for tokenizing many popular sports franchises, has said the Boston Celtics basketball team will be joining its roster.

In a Wednesday announcement from the National Basketball Association, Socios said it will have a significant presence on the Celtics’ website. Though the platform did not specifically mention it would be tokenizing players for digital collectibles, it will be using Celtics’ logos for international marketing.